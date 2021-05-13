5/13/2021 Miles Guo: Think Twice Before Getting Vaccines and Ambassador Qin Gang’s 1st Task To “Eradicate” the Whistleblowers’ Movement

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Everyone please think twice before getting vaccinated; Make sure to follow the proper dose regimen to take HCQ if not wearing masks. Dr. Li-Meng Yan is an angel saving the world, and she has been recognized internationally. The first task for Qin Gang, CCP’s new ambassador to the US, is to eradicate the Whistleblowers’ Movement in America. I am grateful to the policemen and state security agents in China for their not choosing to harm our fellow countrymen.