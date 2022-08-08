CHLORINE DIOXIDE BOOK 2: TREATMENTS & TESTIMONIALS - Dozens of Diseases Treated & 100's of Stories

If you are new to Clo2 (Chlorine Dioxide), this book will help you to read the stories of those who have used it and recovered from dozens of different diseases. It also includes some basic protocols used to treat disease (which are usually the Protocol 1000 - MMS, and the Protocol C - CDS). Over 280 pages, and growing, of people's experiences and recovery using Clo2. It is safe and effective when you learn how to use it, which is shown in my book 1, "Simple Molecular Medicines".

Download book 2 "Treatments & Testimonials" AND Book 1 for free from my website at Chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com or at the link below: Book 2: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19Os4ylTpQfPVdD9VFe1da0pCjztGZjaZ/view?usp=sharing

Book 1: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1n87jWO8m0_3wTzcPazNa3-9jIA_OmRa9/view?usp=sharing





It is more than an Cure, it is a Solution to disease.





Healing can be inexpensive and accessible to all, if they are willing to learn and "prove all things".





Free Ebooks on Molecular Medicines Downloadable at this Link:

https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/





My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1





My Mewe Group - Chlorine Dioxide Truth:

https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth





My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth





My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular