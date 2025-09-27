Media trys to Down Play Left-Wing Violence

https://www.youtube.com/@ALEXJONESdotTV





Two Days After YouTube's Parent Company Alphabet Promised To End Illegal Censorship, Alex Jones & Nick Fuentes Were BANNED From YouTube After Creating New Accounts





Gov. Gavin Newsom Reveals "West Coast Alliance" Sponsored By Big Pharma To Resist President Trump's Attack On The Corrupt Medical Establishment





The Symbiotic Relationship Between The Establishment Left and Antifa