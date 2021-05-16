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BUSTED! AUDIT TEAM RECOVERS DELETED DATABASE! THIS IS HUGE! - NICK MOSEDER
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558 views • May 16, 2021
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BUSTED! The fact that we've realized the "dumb onion" company is the only one with admin access, tells us that the culprit for deleting the database was likely THEM! But the even BETTER news is that the audit team can recover the database just like we suspected! Now, are the auditors trying to tell the crooks that we have it all? TO BE CONTINUED!
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https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/NickMoseder?locale.x=en_US
A lot of you have asked me to set up a PO Box for various reasons! Thank you all for your support.
P.O. BOX #204
2605 72nd Ave E Ellenton, FL 34222-9998
For $50 Off Your 4 Week Emergency Food Supply
https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-nick-moseder?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=Nick.Moseder
https://worthypolitics.com/must-read-you-wont-see-this-on-msm-breaking-news-the-deleted-database-files-in-arizona-may-have-been-recovered-by-the-audit-team/
BUSTED! The fact that we've realized the "dumb onion" company is the only one with admin access, tells us that the culprit for deleting the database was likely THEM! But the even BETTER news is that the audit team can recover the database just like we suspected! Now, are the auditors trying to tell the crooks that we have it all? TO BE CONTINUED!
Help Support This Channel:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/NickMoseder?locale.x=en_US
A lot of you have asked me to set up a PO Box for various reasons! Thank you all for your support.
P.O. BOX #204
2605 72nd Ave E Ellenton, FL 34222-9998
For $50 Off Your 4 Week Emergency Food Supply
https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/rs-repdig-nick-moseder?rfsn=1750310.2a7b74&;subid=Nick.Moseder
https://worthypolitics.com/must-read-you-wont-see-this-on-msm-breaking-news-the-deleted-database-files-in-arizona-may-have-been-recovered-by-the-audit-team/
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