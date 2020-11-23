Luminous Kids - The Authentic Podcast with Henna Maria and Dr. Edith Ubuntu Chan

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What happens when we take our children out of traditional authoritarian schooling and embark on a journey of supporting the child's natural learning, with the principles of unschooling? How does this new dynamic facilitate the birthing of a whole new paradigm for humanity? This is what we will explore today with my guest Dr. Edith Ubuntu Chan. Edith is a celebrated holistic Chinese medicine doctor, author, speaker, visionary and pioneering Luminous Kids & Families coach.
Authentic is a series of dialogues that aims to uncover the truth of our inner and outer landscapes. My guests are emerging voices of authenticity in a world that is rapidly morphing into artificial realities. What unites all of the speakers is their love for humanity and the calling to offer their unique perspectives and gifts for the growth, healing and liberation of our human family.
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• YOU CAN FIND EDITH HERE:
Dr. Edith Ubuntu Chan - http://www.dredithubuntu.com
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/DrEdithUbuntuChan
Dr. E Show - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dr-e-show/id1378520941
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• YOU CAN FIND ME HERE:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/hennamaria22
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/hennamaria22
MeWe - https://mewe.com/i/hennamaria22
Telegram - https://t.me/hennamaria22
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• MY ACTIVISM:
Dawn of Peace - https://dawnofpeace.org/
Summer of Light - http://summeroflight.com/
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• YOU CAN SUPPORT MY WORK HERE:
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/dawnofpeace
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• INVESTIGATE!
freedom platform [dot] tv
https://questioningcovid.com/
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