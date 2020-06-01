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Canada is falling
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84 views • June 01, 2020
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Kennedy giving his speech in Parliament hill
( Capricious Memer YouTube channel)
https://youtu.be/3OS__3XH5cg
There's a new and virtually UNKOWN JFK Speech to Canadians and Americans alike. After winning his presidency his first visit was to Ottawa Canada, he made an address to Canadian Parliament on the 17th of May 1961
Facebook 'Fact-Checkers' Admit They Don't Check Facts, Title Enough For 'False' Rating
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrcEUKHiKZI&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2PVelRFsO2Fn1mPxywyXC4cOuh9utFgmMLcwqwbjltEqj0BTEVwinTDtY&app=desktop
Is Facebook censoring conservative voices? Zuckerberg weighs in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mu7SgOZ2nEs&t=188s
Kennedy giving his speech in Parliament hill
( Capricious Memer YouTube channel)
https://youtu.be/3OS__3XH5cg
There's a new and virtually UNKOWN JFK Speech to Canadians and Americans alike. After winning his presidency his first visit was to Ottawa Canada, he made an address to Canadian Parliament on the 17th of May 1961
Facebook 'Fact-Checkers' Admit They Don't Check Facts, Title Enough For 'False' Rating
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrcEUKHiKZI&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR2PVelRFsO2Fn1mPxywyXC4cOuh9utFgmMLcwqwbjltEqj0BTEVwinTDtY&app=desktop
Is Facebook censoring conservative voices? Zuckerberg weighs in
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mu7SgOZ2nEs&t=188s
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