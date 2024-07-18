The Brazilian point of view podcast by Ana Tagliati. Pros and cons of Costa Rica with Richard Blank.

For this week's episode, we have another one from the 'another episode, another country' series with Costa Rica. I invited Richard to talk about moving to Costa Rica, the lifestyle he takes in the country, wildlife, safety, cultural aspects and cuisine.He also gives many tips for visiting Costa Rica, what to see, where to go, do's and don'ts, pros and cons, misconceptions, and much more! Ana Tagliati, Journalist with a Master’s degree from Edinburgh Napier University, and Podcast Producer of The Brazilian point of view podcast.





Ana Tagliati is a 28-year-old Brazilian, who will discuss different matters of daily life and current situations, from a Brazilian point of view. Richard also gives many tips for visiting Costa Rica, what to see, where to go, do’s and don’ts, pros and cons, misconceptions, and much more!





Ana Tagliati is a podcast host and producer at The Brazilian point of view, a popular podcast that blends news and storytelling elements, with global appeal. She has a bachelor's degree in law from Faculdade Milton Campos and a master's degree in journalism from Edinburgh Napier University.





Richard’s vision quest journey is filled with twists and turns. At 27 years old, he relocated to Costa Rica to train employees for one of the larger call centers in San Jose. With a mix of motivational public speaking style backed by tactful and appropriate rhetoric, Richard shared his knowledge and trained over 10 000 bilingual telemarketers over two decades.







