A deep, pulsing bass underpins the track, launching amid sci-fi laser FX and a luminous crystalline synth lead, Syncopated arps and metallic percussion propel agile verses, contrasted by thick analog synth tension, Choruses burst with modulated pads and punchy drums, The breakdown morphs into glitchy, stuttering rhythms and sweeping filters, cresting in a fast, high-pitched guitar/synth solo echoing a laser display, before dissolving into sparkling digital blips, Calm, velvety baritone vocals glide above, adding rich emotional weight

(Intro: Deep, pulsating bass line. The sound of a laser charging up, followed by a crisp, glass-like synth melody.) (Verse 1) The copper veins are burning up, the heat is rising high We hit the wall of Moore’s Law, watched the electrons die The resistance in the circuit is a heavy, dragging chain Too much friction in the logic, too much static in the brain. We’re pushing atoms through a gate, but the traffic’s getting slow We need a different vessel for the data flow. (Pre-Chorus) Switch off the current. Cut the wire. We’re trading sparks For something higher. (Chorus) We are riding on the velocity of light Photonic processors cutting through the night! No resistance, no heat, just the pure clean beam Waking up the silicon from an electric dream. From the electron’s crawl to the photon’s flight We are calculating at the speed of light. (Verse 2) Inside the waveguide channels, where the laser pulses run We’re doing matrix multiplication faster than the sun Interference patterns map the neural net The fastest deep learning that the world has seen yet. Analog signals in a nanophotonic space We leave the binary bottleneck in second place. Bandwidth wide as an ocean, latency near zero The photon is the new computing hero. (Bridge) (Tempo slows down, airy and atmospheric) Forget the cooling fans spinning in the dark We don’t need the fire, we don’t need the spark. Just a prism of logic, a spectrum of thought Solving problems that the old chips... never... caught. c=λν (See the future coming through...) (Guitar/Synth Solo: High pitched, rapid arpeggios mimicking a laser show) (Chorus) We are riding on the velocity of light Photonic processors cutting through the night! No resistance, no heat, just the pure clean beam Waking up the silicon from an electric dream. From the electron’s crawl to the photon’s flight We are calculating at the speed of light. (Outro) (Beat continues, fading out with rhythmic pulses) Phase shift. Modulate. Beam split. Integrate. The future is optical. (Fade to silence)