SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME AND COVID SHOTS (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Fearless Nation :-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yzi3wDPh6E3x/
Why are young, healthy people suddenly dropping dead from cardiac arrests at an alarming rate? Since last year, the news of athletes collapsing on the field and dying has become commonplace.While Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), aka Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome, has occurred before, it’s been extremely rare -- until recently, when experimental Covid vaccines were rolled out for hundreds of millions of people.
In this interview with The New American, Dr. Ryan Cole maintained that the prevalence of SADS is linked to Covid vaccinations that are known to damage the cardiovascular system and the heart in particular. Last June, the FDA placed a warning on Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots being connected to “increased risks of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart) following vaccination.”
The doctor also explained how the vaccines cause never-before-seen blood clots that are long (sometimes up to several feet) and calcified (rubbery).
Dr. Ryan Cole is a board-certified pathologist trained at the Mayo Clinic and is the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, the largest independent lab in the state of Idaho.
Source: The New American
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