JUDAS PRIEST - RISING FROM RUINS GUARDIANS INTRO

First upload in you tube 1st of June 2019.........Those who speak the truth of their pure heart will be ostracized by those who speak the truth of their self obsessed mind......Doros the Spartan.

FORGED BY CONFLAGRATION OF MOLTEN METAL FURY IN HELLION-METALLIAN A WARRIOR FOR JUSTICE AND SALVATION-ULTIMATE GOD OF FIREPOWER:TITANICUS

LYRICS:Drawn from years of self denying

Lost in chaos before the storm

Our strength goes on prepared for mortal battle

We can saddle our old scores



Look to the skies and challenge all of heaven

Resist the devil, dare to dream

By grace of Goddess within our hearts eternal

For our salvation is for everyone



We're standing as one

We're carrying on

Rising from ruins

We're bringing the light

Out from the night

Rising from ruins



We'll face our foes so they can hear our voices

The land rejoices in empathy

This trial by fire will build from their attrition

It's ammunition for our enemies



We're standing as one

We're carrying on

Rising from ruins

We're bringing the light

Out from the night

Rising from ruins



Send in the valiant, fight for what you believe

Then we shall overcome, lay victory at our feet



We're standing as one

We're carrying on

Rising from ruins

We bring the light

Out from the night

Rising from ruins



We're standing as one

We're carrying on

Rising from ruins

We're bringing the light

Out from the night

Rising from ruins........................