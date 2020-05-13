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JUDAS PRIEST - RISING FROM RUINS GUARDIANS INTRO
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9 views • May 13, 2020
First upload in you tube 1st of June 2019.........Those who speak the truth of their pure heart will be ostracized by those who speak the truth of their self obsessed mind......Doros the Spartan.
FORGED BY CONFLAGRATION OF MOLTEN METAL FURY IN HELLION-METALLIAN A WARRIOR FOR JUSTICE AND SALVATION-ULTIMATE GOD OF FIREPOWER:TITANICUS
LYRICS:Drawn from years of self denying
Lost in chaos before the storm
Our strength goes on prepared for mortal battle
We can saddle our old scores
Look to the skies and challenge all of heaven
Resist the devil, dare to dream
By grace of Goddess within our hearts eternal
For our salvation is for everyone
We're standing as one
We're carrying on
Rising from ruins
We're bringing the light
Out from the night
Rising from ruins
We'll face our foes so they can hear our voices
The land rejoices in empathy
This trial by fire will build from their attrition
It's ammunition for our enemies
We're standing as one
We're carrying on
Rising from ruins
We're bringing the light
Out from the night
Rising from ruins
Send in the valiant, fight for what you believe
Then we shall overcome, lay victory at our feet
We're standing as one
We're carrying on
Rising from ruins
We bring the light
Out from the night
Rising from ruins
We're standing as one
We're carrying on
Rising from ruins
We're bringing the light
Out from the night
Rising from ruins........................
FORGED BY CONFLAGRATION OF MOLTEN METAL FURY IN HELLION-METALLIAN A WARRIOR FOR JUSTICE AND SALVATION-ULTIMATE GOD OF FIREPOWER:TITANICUS
LYRICS:Drawn from years of self denying
Lost in chaos before the storm
Our strength goes on prepared for mortal battle
We can saddle our old scores
Look to the skies and challenge all of heaven
Resist the devil, dare to dream
By grace of Goddess within our hearts eternal
For our salvation is for everyone
We're standing as one
We're carrying on
Rising from ruins
We're bringing the light
Out from the night
Rising from ruins
We'll face our foes so they can hear our voices
The land rejoices in empathy
This trial by fire will build from their attrition
It's ammunition for our enemies
We're standing as one
We're carrying on
Rising from ruins
We're bringing the light
Out from the night
Rising from ruins
Send in the valiant, fight for what you believe
Then we shall overcome, lay victory at our feet
We're standing as one
We're carrying on
Rising from ruins
We bring the light
Out from the night
Rising from ruins
We're standing as one
We're carrying on
Rising from ruins
We're bringing the light
Out from the night
Rising from ruins........................
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