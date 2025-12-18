How Society Betrays Children!

In the Wednesday Night Live on 17 December 2025, Stefan Molyneux discusses personal responsibility and how society plays a role in child abuse. He sets the record straight on some past remarks about public figures, talks with callers about their experiences with childhood trauma and how it affects relationships, and pushes people to face up to their own involvement in abuse. He stresses the need for healing and asks for support to help the show promote empathy and change in society.





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025