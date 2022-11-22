Dr. McCullough Reacts to FDA Pretending it Didn’t Stop Ivermectin From Being Used for COVID

Here is what the corrupt lying mass-murdering FDA posted on twitter back in August 2021 (using a photo of a horse): "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it.":
https://twitter.com/US_FDA/status/1429050070243192839?s=20
FDA.gov: "FAQ: COVID-19 and Ivermectin Intended for Animals.
"Q: Should I take ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19? A: No.
"Ivermectin is not approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19."
(Nov 22, 2022) The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://banned.video/watch?id=637d37bf52f82f555cadc8c5
