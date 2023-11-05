Create New Account
G Edward Griffin - More Deadly Than war
TFMReport
6 Subscribers
184 views
Published 14 hours ago

G Edward Griffin warning people about communism is from April 3, 1969. What makes this video so powerful is that there are endless real-world examples being played out today.

This same information being spoken today would be labelled ‘misinformation’ or a ‘conspiracy theory’. Since this information is over 50 years old it suddenly becomes very ‘prophetic’. You will be amazed at how eerily accurate this video is when paired with real-world events.

Keywords
politicscommunismmarxismg edward griffin

