G Edward Griffin - More Deadly Than war

G Edward Griffin warning people about communism is from April 3, 1969. What makes this video so powerful is that there are endless real-world examples being played out today.
This same information being spoken today would be labelled ‘misinformation’ or a ‘conspiracy theory’. Since this information is over 50 years old it suddenly becomes very ‘prophetic’. You will be amazed at how eerily accurate this video is when paired with real-world events.
