London March For Palestine 13th January 2024 (Global Day of Action)
Published 15 hours ago

Saturday 13th January 2024 March for Palestine in London, part of a Global Day of Action calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.


Music: Maher Zain - 'Palestine Will Be Free'

https://www.youtube.com/maherzain

englandlondonglobal day of actionceasefire nowmarch for palestine13th january 2024

