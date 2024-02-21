Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Syrian Ministry of Defense - the Israeli Enemy Launched an Air Aggression with Several Missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1001 Subscribers
18 views
Published a day ago

Syrian Ministry of Defence:

At 9:40 this morning, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression with several missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a residential building in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood in Damascus.

The aggression resulted in the martyrdom of two civilians, the wounding of another, and material damage to the targeted building and some neighboring buildings.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket