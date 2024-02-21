Syrian Ministry of Defense - the Israeli Enemy Launched an Air Aggression with Several Missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan

Syrian Ministry of Defence:
At 9:40 this morning, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression with several missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a residential building in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood in Damascus.
The aggression resulted in the martyrdom of two civilians, the wounding of another, and material damage to the targeted building and some neighboring buildings.
