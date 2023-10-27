Congressional Staffers Are Turning Against Israel. Here’s What One of Them Said

MIRRORED from BreakThrough News
26 Oct 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpYIZ-_BL08
Congressional staffers are turning against Israel.
Now they’re speaking out.
BT’s Kei Pritsker speaks to an anonymous Capitol Hill staffer who describes the growing discontent with Israel’s massacre in Congress
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.