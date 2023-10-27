Create New Account
Congressional Staffers Are Turning Against Israel. Here’s What One of Them Said
Vigilent Citizen
Published 16 hours ago

MIRRORED from BreakThrough News

26 Oct 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpYIZ-_BL08

Congressional staffers are turning against Israel.

Now they’re speaking out.

BT’s Kei Pritsker speaks to an anonymous Capitol Hill staffer who describes the growing discontent with Israel’s massacre in Congress


Keywords
palestinesupportcongressional staffersagainst israel

