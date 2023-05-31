Create New Account
Topical Applications of Turpentine - Roger Haeske Interviews Dr Jennifer Daniels (ARCHIVED 05.16.2010)
CuresWanted
Published a day ago |
Roger Haeske, "the Eternal Teenajer" did an excellent interview of Dr Jennifer Daniels on "Topical Applications of Turpentine."


5% OFF CAPSULES: http://vitalitycycles.refr.cc/jeannam  

Dr Jennifer Daniels Website: https://vitalitycycles.com/  

TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE; Never Call 911 Again! - https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861  

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Report: https://vitalitycycles.com/collections/the-candida-cleaner-report  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers  

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted  

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/  


More from Roger Haeske here: http://www.RogerHaeske.com  

Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels and Roger Haeske.

Keywords
injuryallergiescandidaeczemarashessolventcastor oildr jennifer danielsbowel movementsturpentineboilssprainssprainuninsuredantihistamineparsiteslesionroger haeskethe eternal teanajersecret soviet intelligetopical useexternal usesports injuriesabrasionright to consent

