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Arthur Firstenberg - How EMF and 5G Negatively Affects ALL Life on Earth
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188 views • September 21, 2021
Arthur Firstenberg is a scientist, journalist and author who is at the center of a growing worldwide movement to bring attention to the most ignored threat to life on Earth. His book, The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life is the first book to tell the history of electricity from an environmental point of view.
The Cellular Phone Task Force: https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/ provides a global clearinghouse for information about wireless technology’s harmful effects, and a support network for the millions of people injured by this technology.
Firstenberg is the Administrator and Co-author of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space. To date, the Appeal has more than 300,000 signatures from 214 countries and territories.
EMF protective clothing: https://biopureus.com/product-category/emf-support/
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The Cellular Phone Task Force: https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/ provides a global clearinghouse for information about wireless technology’s harmful effects, and a support network for the millions of people injured by this technology.
Firstenberg is the Administrator and Co-author of the International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space. To date, the Appeal has more than 300,000 signatures from 214 countries and territories.
EMF protective clothing: https://biopureus.com/product-category/emf-support/
******************
Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Federal Employees: Are you being coerced with vaccine mandates? https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/in-the-news/vaccine-mandate-coercion-federal-employees/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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