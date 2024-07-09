Kim's 5 Day Water Fast Part 1

Courtney's Healing Journey https://bookshop.org/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory/9780578822051?aid=8732&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7

Courtney's Healing Journey Book Signing this Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 11-4 at 48th and Ong in Amarillo, Texas. Books will be $20 each and be signed by both of us!

This video was previously recorded on YouTube May 27, 2021.