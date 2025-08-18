The DC Takeover: Legal or Not?

Steve Palmer and Norm Murdock jump into the whirlwind of national and local events shaping our world and our state. From the chaos swirling around Washington, D.C. and Trump’s bold “DC takeover”—is it legal, political theater, or both?—to a nostalgic look at how pop culture icons like Fast Times at Ridgemont High helped define a decade, they leave no stone unturned.





They break down the historical roots of D.C.’s unique status, why the Constitution gave Congress special powers over the district, and how shifts in federal control could change America’s balance of power. Steve and Norm also tackle the rise in big government: how did we transform from “the arsenal of democracy” to the land of red tape and administrative bloat, and what does that mean for our rights today?





Back in Ohio, Norm and Steve discuss the challenges facing our cities—from rising crime in Cincinnati to safety and police shortages in Columbus—and why these trends matter for everyone living in the Buckeye State. On the lighter side, Steve celebrates college football traditions with a preview of the much-anticipated Ohio State vs. Texas showdown, and shares some fatherly pride as his son embarks on basic training.





All this plus late-night TV woes, new global tensions with China, and how American exceptionalism still resonates through history.





Moments





00:00 80s Party Culture & Consequences





06:06 Global Power for Peace





08:00 D.C. Home Rule and Federal Control





11:29 FDR vs. Supreme Court Power Struggle





15:10 Incremental Loss of Rights





18:31 Kristi Noem's Dog Incident





21:20 "Democrats' Stance on Crime in DC"





23:46 Congress' Decline: Blurred Powers





27:39 Cincinnati's Potential Urban "Donut Hole"





32:28 Security Costs and Business Disruption





33:38 Central City Exodus: Safety Concerns





37:06 Rent Control Subleasing Loophole





42:28 "Friday Night Lights: True Story"





45:56 Protests Over Bullying Incident





49:07 U.S. Sells Chips to China





52:45 Tariffs Boost Stock Market Gains





56:29 Abbey Gate Attack: Afghanistan Tragic Loss





57:10 "Discussing Scandals and Open Debates"





