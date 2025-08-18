BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The DC Takeover: Legal or Not?
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 1 day ago

Steve Palmer and Norm Murdock jump into the whirlwind of national and local events shaping our world and our state. From the chaos swirling around Washington, D.C. and Trump’s bold “DC takeover”—is it legal, political theater, or both?—to a nostalgic look at how pop culture icons like Fast Times at Ridgemont High helped define a decade, they leave no stone unturned.


They break down the historical roots of D.C.’s unique status, why the Constitution gave Congress special powers over the district, and how shifts in federal control could change America’s balance of power. Steve and Norm also tackle the rise in big government: how did we transform from “the arsenal of democracy” to the land of red tape and administrative bloat, and what does that mean for our rights today?


Back in Ohio, Norm and Steve discuss the challenges facing our cities—from rising crime in Cincinnati to safety and police shortages in Columbus—and why these trends matter for everyone living in the Buckeye State. On the lighter side, Steve celebrates college football traditions with a preview of the much-anticipated Ohio State vs. Texas showdown, and shares some fatherly pride as his son embarks on basic training.


All this plus late-night TV woes, new global tensions with China, and how American exceptionalism still resonates through history.


Moments


00:00 80s Party Culture & Consequences


06:06 Global Power for Peace


08:00 D.C. Home Rule and Federal Control


11:29 FDR vs. Supreme Court Power Struggle


15:10 Incremental Loss of Rights


18:31 Kristi Noem's Dog Incident


21:20 "Democrats' Stance on Crime in DC"


23:46 Congress' Decline: Blurred Powers


27:39 Cincinnati's Potential Urban "Donut Hole"


32:28 Security Costs and Business Disruption


33:38 Central City Exodus: Safety Concerns


37:06 Rent Control Subleasing Loophole


42:28 "Friday Night Lights: True Story"


45:56 Protests Over Bullying Incident


49:07 U.S. Sells Chips to China


52:45 Tariffs Boost Stock Market Gains


56:29 Abbey Gate Attack: Afghanistan Tragic Loss


57:10 "Discussing Scandals and Open Debates"


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

Keywords
trumpdcpolice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy