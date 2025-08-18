The DC Takeover: Legal or Not?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Palmer and Norm Murdock jump into the whirlwind of national and local events shaping our world and our state. From the chaos swirling around Washington, D.C. and Trump’s bold “DC takeover”—is it legal, political theater, or both?—to a nostalgic look at how pop culture icons like Fast Times at Ridgemont High helped define a decade, they leave no stone unturned.
They break down the historical roots of D.C.’s unique status, why the Constitution gave Congress special powers over the district, and how shifts in federal control could change America’s balance of power. Steve and Norm also tackle the rise in big government: how did we transform from “the arsenal of democracy” to the land of red tape and administrative bloat, and what does that mean for our rights today?
Back in Ohio, Norm and Steve discuss the challenges facing our cities—from rising crime in Cincinnati to safety and police shortages in Columbus—and why these trends matter for everyone living in the Buckeye State. On the lighter side, Steve celebrates college football traditions with a preview of the much-anticipated Ohio State vs. Texas showdown, and shares some fatherly pride as his son embarks on basic training.
All this plus late-night TV woes, new global tensions with China, and how American exceptionalism still resonates through history.
Moments
00:00 80s Party Culture & Consequences
06:06 Global Power for Peace
08:00 D.C. Home Rule and Federal Control
11:29 FDR vs. Supreme Court Power Struggle
15:10 Incremental Loss of Rights
18:31 Kristi Noem's Dog Incident
21:20 "Democrats' Stance on Crime in DC"
23:46 Congress' Decline: Blurred Powers
27:39 Cincinnati's Potential Urban "Donut Hole"
32:28 Security Costs and Business Disruption
33:38 Central City Exodus: Safety Concerns
37:06 Rent Control Subleasing Loophole
42:28 "Friday Night Lights: True Story"
45:56 Protests Over Bullying Incident
49:07 U.S. Sells Chips to China
52:45 Tariffs Boost Stock Market Gains
56:29 Abbey Gate Attack: Afghanistan Tragic Loss
57:10 "Discussing Scandals and Open Debates"
