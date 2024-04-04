Weighing 'political calculus' of potentially costly voter result for Biden: Victor Davis Hanson.
Victor Davis Hanson joins "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to discuss the voter behavior downstream from the Israel-Hamas conflict which may have a detrimental effect on ballot support for Biden in the 2024 general election.
