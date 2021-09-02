© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth About the Virus and Procedures - Dr Kelly Victory MD
Follow
3
Share
Report
205 views • September 02, 2021
This is an older clip (July 2020) but it gives some basic Science and Medical foundation to what the virus is, how dangerous it is, who's at risk and do we really need to worry about.
It's sound foundational common sensed outlook and worth really knowing.
Kelly Victory, MD, is a board-certified trauma and emergency specialist with over 15 years of clinical experience. She served as CMO for Whole Health Management, delivering on-site healthcare services for Fortune 500 companies. She holds a BS from Duke University and her MD from the University of North Carolina.
Credit Dr Kelly Victory
It's sound foundational common sensed outlook and worth really knowing.
Kelly Victory, MD, is a board-certified trauma and emergency specialist with over 15 years of clinical experience. She served as CMO for Whole Health Management, delivering on-site healthcare services for Fortune 500 companies. She holds a BS from Duke University and her MD from the University of North Carolina.
Credit Dr Kelly Victory
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.