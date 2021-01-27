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This Is Not A Joke - "China Virus" Banned
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170 views • January 27, 2021
INSANE: Joe Biden Signs Executive Order Banning the Term “China Virus”
Joe Biden signed an executive order today that banned the term “China virus.”
It’s not clear how this will help with the pandemic.
The coronavirus is widely believed today to have been created in a lab in Wuhan China.
This was one of his 37 executive orders in six days.
Joe Biden signed an executive order today that banned the term “China virus.”
It’s not clear how this will help with the pandemic.
The coronavirus is widely believed today to have been created in a lab in Wuhan China.
This was one of his 37 executive orders in six days.
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