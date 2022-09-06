China Property Market Crisis Start to Show up on the Banks' Loan Books

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https://gnews.org/post/p1hym1a9e
09/01/2022 According to Nikkei Asia, while the Chinese Communist Party takes action to support the property sector, the bank’s loan books have also started showing signs of potential risks to the broader financial systems’ health