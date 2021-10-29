BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Health Benefits Of Drinking Coffee And Green Tea Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10 28 21
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
112 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 29, 2021
Health Benefits Of Drinking Coffee And Green Tea Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10 28 21
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

#diabetes #hbp #kidneyfailure
Air Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the numbers in the U.S. with other countries that have similar populations. Stating that Asian countries have lower numbers of infections and deaths is because they don't eat gluten that destroys the bone marrow.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of drinking coffee and green tea. Coffee has three times the amount of caffeine than green tea. Caffeine has been associated with protective effects on the brain. May also help reduce the risk of dementia and degenerative brain diseases. Green tea is load with antioxidants that can reduce inflammation. Inflammations has been associated with chronic diseases including diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and some types of cancer.
Callers

Nima has a friend who is looking for a digestive aid without taking capsules.

Mark is experiencing urgent bowel movements.

Al is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure and has been diagnosed with kidney failure.

John has questions about oils found in processed foods.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Early-Life Chemical Mixtures to Childhood Obesity

Study Links Early-Life Chemical Mixtures to Childhood Obesity

Belle Carter
Health Report Lists 10 Foods Linked to Heart and Gut Health

Health Report Lists 10 Foods Linked to Heart and Gut Health

Morgan S. Verity
Preprint Study Reports Higher Odds of Multiple Conditions Among Vaccinated Children

Preprint Study Reports Higher Odds of Multiple Conditions Among Vaccinated Children

Chase Codewell
Pomegranates: Nature’s liver guardian – how this ancient fruit fights modern health threats

Pomegranates: Nature’s liver guardian – how this ancient fruit fights modern health threats

Ava Grace
Single Caffeine Dose May Boost Exercise Performance for 3.5 Hours, Study Finds

Single Caffeine Dose May Boost Exercise Performance for 3.5 Hours, Study Finds

Chase Codewell
Endocrinologists reveal 7 fruits that stabilize blood sugar without sacrificing flavor

Endocrinologists reveal 7 fruits that stabilize blood sugar without sacrificing flavor

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy