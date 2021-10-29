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Health Benefits Of Drinking Coffee And Green Tea Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10 28 21
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50 views • October 29, 2021
Health Benefits Of Drinking Coffee And Green Tea Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 10 28 21
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#diabetes #hbp #kidneyfailure
Air Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the numbers in the U.S. with other countries that have similar populations. Stating that Asian countries have lower numbers of infections and deaths is because they don't eat gluten that destroys the bone marrow.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of drinking coffee and green tea. Coffee has three times the amount of caffeine than green tea. Caffeine has been associated with protective effects on the brain. May also help reduce the risk of dementia and degenerative brain diseases. Green tea is load with antioxidants that can reduce inflammation. Inflammations has been associated with chronic diseases including diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and some types of cancer.
Callers
Nima has a friend who is looking for a digestive aid without taking capsules.
Mark is experiencing urgent bowel movements.
Al is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure and has been diagnosed with kidney failure.
John has questions about oils found in processed foods.
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
(800) 212-2613
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
#diabetes #hbp #kidneyfailure
Air Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing the numbers in the U.S. with other countries that have similar populations. Stating that Asian countries have lower numbers of infections and deaths is because they don't eat gluten that destroys the bone marrow.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of drinking coffee and green tea. Coffee has three times the amount of caffeine than green tea. Caffeine has been associated with protective effects on the brain. May also help reduce the risk of dementia and degenerative brain diseases. Green tea is load with antioxidants that can reduce inflammation. Inflammations has been associated with chronic diseases including diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and some types of cancer.
Callers
Nima has a friend who is looking for a digestive aid without taking capsules.
Mark is experiencing urgent bowel movements.
Al is a type 2 diabetic with high blood pressure and has been diagnosed with kidney failure.
John has questions about oils found in processed foods.
Keywords
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