Katie Halper, Chris Williamson, David Clews, George Galloway: No2Nato broadcast #12 - War Reports 9 November 2023(mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/GLkoena2Xq4?si=yJoZmoYACEDew6as
#StopTheWar #Gaza #No2Nato
The latest No2Nato broadcast #12 8pm UK | 3pm EST US | 9pm CET Thursday 9 November entitled *War Reports *focusing on #Gaza.
Chaired with contributions by yours truly, featuring esteemed guests Katie Halper, David Clews and Chris Williamson.
#No2Nato #Gaza_Genocide #StopTheWar #No2War
Chapters:
0:00:00 Intro
0:00:37 George monologue
0:15:15 Chris Williamson
0:30:40 David Clews
0:43:11 Katie Halper
0:54:32 Back to Chris
1:02:00 Back to David
1:05:24 Back to Katie
1:09:03 George epilogue
Chapters and transcript available on YouTube page
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.