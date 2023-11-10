Create New Account
Katie Halper, Chris Williamson, David Clews, George Galloway: No2Nato broadcast #12 - War Reports 9 November 2023(mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-

https://www.youtube.com/live/GLkoena2Xq4?si=yJoZmoYACEDew6as

#StopTheWar #Gaza #No2Nato

The latest No2Nato broadcast #12 8pm UK | 3pm EST US | 9pm CET Thursday 9 November entitled *War Reports *focusing on #Gaza.


Chaired with contributions by yours truly, featuring esteemed guests Katie Halper, David Clews and Chris Williamson.


#No2Nato #Gaza_Genocide #StopTheWar #No2War


Chapters:


0:00:00 Intro

0:00:37 George monologue

0:15:15 Chris Williamson

0:30:40 David Clews

0:43:11 Katie Halper

0:54:32 Back to Chris

1:02:00 Back to David

1:05:24 Back to Katie

1:09:03 George epilogue

Chapters and transcript available on YouTube page


jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

