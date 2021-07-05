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Καταρρέει το αφήγημα των Εμβολίων | Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi - Στέφανος Δαμιανίδης | 5 Ιουλίου 2021
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41 views • July 05, 2021
Ο Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi για 2η φορά στην εκπομπή του Στέφανου Δαμιανίδη, στον Focus FM 103.6 - Ο διεθνούς αναγνωρισιμότητας Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Ιολόγος, Ανοσολόγος, Επιδημιολόγος, Λοιμωξιολόγος, Μικροβιολόγος, καταρρίπτει το αφήγημα για την χρησιμότητα των Eμβολίων - Το ανοσοποιητικό σύστημα μπορεί να αντιμετωπίσει τα πάντα.
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