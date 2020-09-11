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9/11 BLUEPRINT FOR TRUTH: THE ARCHITECTURE OF DESTRUCTION [2008] - RICARD GAGE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
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25 views • September 11, 2020
Commercial architect Richard Gage (founder of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth) presents a watertight case for controlled demolition of the three steel-building collapses on 9/11/01. Includes physicist Steven Jones' updated evidence of thermite. Gage's website, ae911truth.org, is rapidly drawing building and engineering professionals to the 9/11 movement.
DVD Chapter Titles
Part I - WTC Building #7
1 Symmetrical Collapse
2 Explosions
3 Fire
4 FEMA Report
5 Free Fall
6 Expert Corroboration
7 Squib Explosions
8 Molten Metal
9 Foreknowledge
10 Bldg 7 Conclusions
Part II - WTC Twin Towers
1 WTC History
2 Twin Towers' Structure
3 FEMA Deception
4 Explosions
5 Columns Cut
6 Rapid Onset
7 Demolition Waves
8 Free Fall Speed
9 Explosive Squibs
10 Symmetrical Collapse
11 Skeleton Broken Up
12 Molten Iron
13 Dust Clouds
14 Destruction by Fire
15 NIST Deceptions
16 Foreknowledge
17 Expert Corroboration
18 Conclusion
Includes 4 versions of the same lecture, and they are mostly identical notwithstanding minor differences in the highlighting of new evidence as it becomes available.
Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth is a non-partisan, not-for-profit dedicated to dispelling the misinformation and lies surrounding 9/11 with scientific facts and forensic evidence and educating professionals and the public. To date there are over 2,300 architects and engineers and 20,000 other supporters who have signed the petition calling for a new investigation. It is so important to WAKE UP to 9/11 was an Inside Job, so you can also Wake Up to the Covid-19 PLANdemic False Flag HOAX Event of 2020, and countless other PsyOp events to come.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Richard Gage at Architects and Engineers
http://www.911blueprintfortruth.org/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
DVD Chapter Titles
Part I - WTC Building #7
1 Symmetrical Collapse
2 Explosions
3 Fire
4 FEMA Report
5 Free Fall
6 Expert Corroboration
7 Squib Explosions
8 Molten Metal
9 Foreknowledge
10 Bldg 7 Conclusions
Part II - WTC Twin Towers
1 WTC History
2 Twin Towers' Structure
3 FEMA Deception
4 Explosions
5 Columns Cut
6 Rapid Onset
7 Demolition Waves
8 Free Fall Speed
9 Explosive Squibs
10 Symmetrical Collapse
11 Skeleton Broken Up
12 Molten Iron
13 Dust Clouds
14 Destruction by Fire
15 NIST Deceptions
16 Foreknowledge
17 Expert Corroboration
18 Conclusion
Includes 4 versions of the same lecture, and they are mostly identical notwithstanding minor differences in the highlighting of new evidence as it becomes available.
Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth is a non-partisan, not-for-profit dedicated to dispelling the misinformation and lies surrounding 9/11 with scientific facts and forensic evidence and educating professionals and the public. To date there are over 2,300 architects and engineers and 20,000 other supporters who have signed the petition calling for a new investigation. It is so important to WAKE UP to 9/11 was an Inside Job, so you can also Wake Up to the Covid-19 PLANdemic False Flag HOAX Event of 2020, and countless other PsyOp events to come.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Richard Gage at Architects and Engineers
http://www.911blueprintfortruth.org/
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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