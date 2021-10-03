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Dr. Zelenko Calls for Bill Gates and Fauci's Arrest for War Crimes.
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492 views • October 03, 2021
Majestic 12 Hub, [03.10.21 12:30]
#Vaccines #Genocide
1 October 2021
Dr. Zelenko Calls for Bill Gates and Fauci's Arrest for War Crimes
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of https://zstacklife.com joins The Alex Jones Show to call for the arrest of Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci for war crimes including genocide.
Excerpt taken from:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6157a5b973e0882895676a86
#Vaccines #Genocide
1 October 2021
Dr. Zelenko Calls for Bill Gates and Fauci's Arrest for War Crimes
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of https://zstacklife.com joins The Alex Jones Show to call for the arrest of Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci for war crimes including genocide.
Excerpt taken from:
https://banned.video/watch?id=6157a5b973e0882895676a86
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