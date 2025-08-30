The Little Things Matter

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We all go to God when we have no where else to go, We use God as out last resort?


But their are two things about prayer that we need to remember?


First is; go to God early, as your first option,  while it’s a small thing, don’t wait until it gets all blown out of proportion?


Kind of like the Doctor you need to go when you first notice the pain, don’t wait until it swells up and you can’t even move.


Second thing we need to remember about prayer is we need to pray about the little things too.


Never say “That’s so trivial, I can’t bother God with that?


James 4:2b Ye have not, because ye ask not.


God wants to hear from You no matter what, big or small.


If it is worrying You, He cares, go to God for the little things.

