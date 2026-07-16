DO YOU TRUST YAH WITH YOUR LIFE?

Written and published by Lucia on July 16/2026.

Link to written transcript coming soon.

Link to NO MORE MIRACLES, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWsSakHvw3U

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LINKS TO BACK-UP CHANNELS:





https://rumble.com/c/c-2032947

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7DTnAKIMcUvml8rfeX61cg





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If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.





























