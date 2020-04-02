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Govt Gremlins: Destroying Our Farms & Food Supplies to “Protect” Us
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124 views • April 02, 2020
It’s like they’re reading Mao’s playbook for Cultural Revolution via starvation. The Great Shutdown is destroying our food production infrastructure, not just killing jobs & businesses. Farmers ordered to destroy milk by USDA; Fruit & fresh produce being plowed under; LA blocks restaurants from selling groceries.
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