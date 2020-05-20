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The Forensic Nurse Rachel Celler - Vaccines
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56 views • May 20, 2020
The Global healthcare system is a beast system that has enslaved the minds of people to it’s primitive ideas and methods offering endless medical testing and no solutions. The corruption has been happening around the world to suppress the truth about cures and healing from the beginning. I review cases from around the world and the common theme is always vaccine injury and misdiagnosis. I offer solutions and the most sophisticated information so that you can take authority over your own health and reverse disease naturally at home.
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