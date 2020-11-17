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Release the Kraken, Sidney Powell and Bible Prophecy.
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117 views • November 17, 2020
Sidney Powell said she will release the Kraken. Is this an event recorded in
bible prophecy? Join me today as we take a close look at the day of the LORD'S vengeance, and the year of recompences for the controversy of Zion. Yes,
Christ did foretell us all things. Previous episode mentioned:
https://www.brighteon.com/334e91b5-6187-41c1-b6f3-3a9df4e9c524
bible prophecy? Join me today as we take a close look at the day of the LORD'S vengeance, and the year of recompences for the controversy of Zion. Yes,
Christ did foretell us all things. Previous episode mentioned:
https://www.brighteon.com/334e91b5-6187-41c1-b6f3-3a9df4e9c524
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