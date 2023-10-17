Activists in Medical Organizations Behind the Transgender Cult

Last week, news outlets reported that, for the first time ever, the Miss Universe beauty pageant will include men — men pretending to be women, erroneously labeled “trans women.” This is all part of a bizarre and destructive trend most Americans started to notice bullying its way into the mainstream a couple of years ago.

In this episode, we interview Dr. Miriam Grossman, a psychiatrist of 40 years and author of the book Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness. Dr. Grossman discusses what the science unequivocally says about the male and female sex, which medical organizations have been taken over by transgender activists and are responsible for the harmful “trans” guidelines clinicians are following, and what the real problem is with people who believe they’re in the wrong body. Dr. Grossman pulls no punches in this must-watch interview.