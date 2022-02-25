© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
. Fuellmich: Coronavirus Doesn't Work Anymore—The Next Scare Tactic is War
Follow
7
Share
Report
170 views • February 25, 2022
Dr. Fuellmich: Coronavirus Doesn't Work Anymore—The Next Scare Tactic is War
"It is their intention to replace one panic mode with another... They just want to create chaos because only through chaos can they keep us from understanding what's really going on."
"It is their intention to replace one panic mode with another... They just want to create chaos because only through chaos can they keep us from understanding what's really going on."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.