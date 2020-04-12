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Luke 24:1-12 Raised
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11 views • April 12, 2020
RAISED! Salvation Comes Through Jesus’ Death and Resurrection!
Luke 1:1-4 Luke Was a Historian, Paying Close Attention to Details in His Research of Jesus’ Life
Luke 22:44 Luke Was Also a Doctor and Therefore Understood the Agony of Jesus’ Death and Recognized the Stress that Resulted in His Sweating Blood
Luke 23:33 Luke Knew the Awful Truth Behind the Simple Sentence, “They Crucified Him There”
Luke 24:1-8 Defying Human Explanation – An Empty Tomb
The Women Are the One’s To Witness the Crucifixion – Where Are the Disciples?
The Women Are the First to See the Empty Tomb – Where Are the Disciples?
The Women Are the First to See the Risen Christ – Where Are the Disciples?
The Women Are the First to Tell the Story of the Risen Christ – Where Are the Disciples?
If the Bible Were Written by Men and Not the Inspired Word of God Women Would Not Have Appeared in These Honored Positions As Witnesses!
Luke 24:9-12 The Disciples Still Don’t Get It
Luke 1:1-4 Luke Was a Historian, Paying Close Attention to Details in His Research of Jesus’ Life
Luke 22:44 Luke Was Also a Doctor and Therefore Understood the Agony of Jesus’ Death and Recognized the Stress that Resulted in His Sweating Blood
Luke 23:33 Luke Knew the Awful Truth Behind the Simple Sentence, “They Crucified Him There”
Luke 24:1-8 Defying Human Explanation – An Empty Tomb
The Women Are the One’s To Witness the Crucifixion – Where Are the Disciples?
The Women Are the First to See the Empty Tomb – Where Are the Disciples?
The Women Are the First to See the Risen Christ – Where Are the Disciples?
The Women Are the First to Tell the Story of the Risen Christ – Where Are the Disciples?
If the Bible Were Written by Men and Not the Inspired Word of God Women Would Not Have Appeared in These Honored Positions As Witnesses!
Luke 24:9-12 The Disciples Still Don’t Get It
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