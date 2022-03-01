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Fake News on Antena 3 (owned by CNN) in Romania - "Ukraine War"
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301 views • March 01, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P0X8Jxaz3-A | Fighter Jet shot down by C-RAM - Phalanx CIWS - Military Simulation - ArmA 3 | This is presented as HOT NEWS and WAR SCENES from Ukraine on the MSM in my Country: Romania. It makes me literally vomit. The level of MANIPULATION and the FAKE NEWS are SKY ROCKETING. DEFCON 5 Level.
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