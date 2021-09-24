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Concerned Parent Puts School on Notice
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31 views • September 24, 2021
“Why would the school keep doing this? So I decided to follow the money.”
“You put us in a corner, and you are getting paid to mask our children!”
“Who got the money and what did you do with it?”
“Why would this school keep doing this? Completely against the Nuremberg code?”
“You are violating the US Constitution of the United States!”
“I'd rather see this school in ashes than to see you sit there with your pockets full while you suffocate our children with diapers on their faces!”
“We the people have had enough!”
https://t.me/SolutionWatch
“You put us in a corner, and you are getting paid to mask our children!”
“Who got the money and what did you do with it?”
“Why would this school keep doing this? Completely against the Nuremberg code?”
“You are violating the US Constitution of the United States!”
“I'd rather see this school in ashes than to see you sit there with your pockets full while you suffocate our children with diapers on their faces!”
“We the people have had enough!”
https://t.me/SolutionWatch
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