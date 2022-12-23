Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Take the OmniBus- Do NOT Pass Go --- DO Not Collect $200-- Head Directly to BITCOIN
13 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 20 hours ago |

The Omni bus spending bill pass today by the Senate is absolutely inflationary, a theft of American peoples money, and hidden tax, and should send people directly into the arms of bitcoin which represents freedom over the centralized authority.

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
bitcoincongressjoe bidenstockstaxeschuck schumerus politicsinflationinvestinginflationary pressuresrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckiomni bus spending billomni bushidden taxeshidden tax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket