Why Would "Aliens" Be Worried About Jesus Christ? And Why People Are Calling "Aliens" Demons.

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Thoughts?
A little brain dump from earlier in regards to #aliens, #demons and what we think we’re dealing with. I mention #AleisterCrowley and how, in previous times, they were called something different, and how in the Bible they call it “metaschematizo”. We’re dealing with shapeshifters that masquerade as angels of light.
Full video soon #FreedomFaction
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