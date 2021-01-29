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Mojo vs Den of Folklore (Alien in UFO) - Out There Chan Live Stream#11 (2017)
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11 views • January 29, 2021
Topics:-
1) Den of Lore with Earl Grey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ibcRGBtldQ&;t=1706s
2) Mojos Alien Grey in UFO video re-look
3) New Colour Night VIsion camera
look at and discussion
4) more Chat directly with Mojo who shot
the video at 1hr to 2hr and 4hr Marks.
Chatters qqqvid, Robert Farmer, Paranormal Underworld (Jax),
ToddQ (text only), etc
VIdeo Links
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBI7KmjT6FA
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
1) Den of Lore with Earl Grey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ibcRGBtldQ&;t=1706s
2) Mojos Alien Grey in UFO video re-look
3) New Colour Night VIsion camera
look at and discussion
4) more Chat directly with Mojo who shot
the video at 1hr to 2hr and 4hr Marks.
Chatters qqqvid, Robert Farmer, Paranormal Underworld (Jax),
ToddQ (text only), etc
VIdeo Links
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBI7KmjT6FA
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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