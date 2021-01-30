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Dr. Thomas Levy, MD, JD: Instantaneous CURE for Covid-19 (i.e., the cure for ALL respiratory infections)
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6625 views • January 30, 2021
Excerpt from Dr. Levy's TRUTH ABOUT VITAMIN C Lecture where Dr. Levy reveals how 3% Hydrogen Peroxide halts any respiratory infection in its tracks, including the Wuhan China virus. Levy estimates this knowledge might cost the Pharmaceutical industry trillions.
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