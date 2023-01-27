ΜΠΕΙΤΕ ΚΑΤΩ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΦΩΣ ΤΟΥ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,ΕΙΝΑΙ Η ΜΟΝΗ ΣΑΣ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΙΑ ΣΕ ΑΥΤΑ ΠΟΥ ΕΡΧΟΝΤΑΙ! Π.ΤΟΥΛΑΤΟΣ

Η μοναδική προστασία και η ελπίδα που έχουν οι άνθρωποι για τα δύσκολα χρόνια που έρχονται και που ήδη έχουν ξεκινήσει,είναι μόνον κάτω από την σκέπη του Ιησού Χριστού.Όποιος είναι μαζί Του,δεν θα πάθει κανένα κακό.ΑΜΗΝ
Πηγή βίντεο από Heliosradio,Panagiotis Toulatos,Costas milonas
Απόσπασμα απο την ραδιοφωνικη εκπομπή Ellada 94,3
Ολόκληρη η εκπομπή εδώ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=410uR...
