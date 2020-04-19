PARADISE LOST - ERASED

Second upload November 1st 2015 in my second you tube account after they erased my first! NEVER APPEARED IN ANY SEARCHIN RESULT FOR THE SAME SONG! SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ALL GREEKS VICTIMS OF UNHOLY ,UNJUSTLY INFLICTING HARDSHIP AND CONSTRAINT,BY IMMORAL,INHUMANE AND IMMODEST ABOMINATIONS OF BLACK SOULLLESS IMITATIONS AND RUTHLESS SATANIC HUMAN FALSIFICATIONS!



I don't owe anything

I don't owe anyone Shoot pride for all its worth I don't belong In a situation now That I could not repair I assert myself to sleep Show others that I've cared How cold is this poor life Lay ashes at my grave If it takes me away from you A subtle gesture I don't know anyone (cherish my religion) I don't know anyone (faith is only fiction) I don't know anyone (cherish my religion) I don't know anyone (faith is only fiction) This is erased I promise not a trace This is erased I promise no delay not a trace!