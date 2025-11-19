The Devil Has No Friends

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The increasing amount of Satanist in the world is alarming ... they believe they will attain power and wealth with their loyality to the dark one ... Satan has no friends ... only slaves he owns and uses for his amusement and goals. There is no love or caring in his use of his followers... All are expendable and easily replaced...