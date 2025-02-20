© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, the Hamas movement handed over to Israel the bodies of the deceased hostages: 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz, as well as Shiri Bibas and her two sons - Kfir Bibas (10 months) and Ariel Bibas (4 years).
For Israel, the fate of the Bibas family was a painful topic: for more than a year, it was believed that the mother and underage children were alive, and there was a chance of their release. However, in the end, a message about their death was received.
🔻Israelis accuse Hamas militants of their death, while Palestinians claim that the hostages were killed as a result of one of the IDF's mass strikes.
In Israel, there are predictable demands to wipe the entire Gaza Strip off the face of the earth for the death of a family with an infant. Palestinians, in turn, point out that a much larger number of children have been killed in the bombings of the enclave.
In any case, this is a very painful topic for Israel, and it is used by various parties - from Hamas propaganda to Israel's own political forces.
From @Rybar