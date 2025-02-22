Homeless people in the USA

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/lF9r7nv2vBc

America is a free country. If someone wants to be a homeless tramp,no one can forbid him







One of the disadvantages, which many people write and talk about everywhere,is that Trump was elected in America.. Just kidding,just kidding.. jokes aren't my thing, even though I've been repeating myself..





So,now I want to talk about the topic of marginals,homelessness (in a simple way, about homeless people) and garbage.. It's a hot topic,I'll tell you..





So,the drum roll of the homeless is here. They are called homeless, i.e. literally "without a home." Los Angeles is a city of contrasts,in the truest sense of the word. From a beautiful modern, well-maintained street,you can get into a complete hellhole filled with psychos. I am glad that there are not so many such places,it is mainly in the center,in Downtown,near social institutions that feed them and provide them with all possible assistance. I'll tell you about one such place,you've probably heard of it,it's Skid Row. I had heard a lot about this place before moving to America, and watched horror stories related to this place. Take,for example,the Netflix movie about the disappearance of Eliza Lam (if you're interested,read Wikipedia or type in YouTube,there's a lot of interesting material on it,but lazy didn't write about it). Okay,I got distracted again. So,recently I was lucky enough to visit this Skid Row. Skid Row is a few streets that are favored by the homeless. If you go during the day, there is garbage, wandering zombies,tents in which they live. There is a huge market,like in Bangladesh, and right there on the next street people are walking with dogs,beautiful buildings,greenery. You turn a corner and it's like another country... We were in the area at night,well,not at night,but early, early in the morning,somewhere around 4-5 in the morning. Everything is clean,city services are cleaning up all the garbage, people are sleeping in their tents,silence,beauty.. Of course,all these people often have mental problems and addictions. Yes,it is often,almost always. I call them zombies because they really act like zombies in the movies. They move strangely,hold their heads unnaturally,and stand in poses..





Homeless people also meet under bridges and can settle locally in some places,but this is near free transport (yes,there are free Dash buses in the city,if you can't pay for the ride,then you can use it, but be prepared to travel with marginals) and social services that distribute help to them. The California authorities are fighting them,I see how they are clearing places from their parking lots,taking them out of their homes. Governor Gavin Newsom himself sometimes goes on cleanup raids. Not so long ago,California wanted to solve the problem with homelessness and built free housing for them,so homeless people from all over America rushed to California and there were more of them. Well, of course,where there are homeless people there is a lot of garbage





By the way, there are whole neighborhoods with free houses and meals, but there are conditions: do not drink alcohol and substances,and meet the general living requirements. Naturally,those who don't want to do it all don't go to such places. There are people who,by the will of a difficult fate,found themselves on the street and who want to rebuild their lives





As for how dangerous they are and how they behave. Here,many locals consider them unhappy and harmless. I think that the probability of potential danger increases if you live in a place where there are many of them. Well,I'm generally used to being afraid in advance. But in reality,I have never encountered aggression or anything negative on their part





Although I had a negative experience once. The water disappeared in the house. This is nonsense,the water has never been turned off. And then bam... It turns out that the homeless man who lives under the bridge washed himself with our water. The house has pipes and a valve,he was opening and taking in water and somehow broke something there. As a result,a lock was made on the pipes, and the police talked to the homeless man. The homeless man is peaceful,the funny thing is that he also greets very politely





I also saw a picture,it's next to Skid Row, a zombie is walking and a woman with a dog is standing in his way,I'm watching what happens. As a result,he almost fell into the bushes,so as not to hurt her, he walked around shorter. In general,I personally have not seen any aggressive behavior towards other people,but it is still clear that there is crime, unsanitary conditions,drugs.. And the fact that there are homeless people and that they are often either with mental problems or with addictions is a fact. And this is a big,big problem that needs to be solved.





I also happened to ride on a free Dash bus,a really full busload of crazies,some talking to themselves,some waving their hands. But no one touched me,they didn't address me,I'm alive and unharmed



