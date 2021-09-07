CDC Director Believes That People Vaccinated Early Are at Increased Risk of Serious Diseases

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8/28/2021 CDC director supported Covid-19 vaccines in March 2021 but changed her mind five month later. She says reports from international colleagues suggest an increased risk of severe disease amongst those vaccinated early. Current vaccine protection against severe infection, hospitalization and death could decrease in the months ahead.