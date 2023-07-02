Chemical Smokepocalypse, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, July 1, 2023, #412

Dane Wigington





https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

Why does wildfire smoke smell like burnt plastic? Why are atmospheric aerosol spraying operations routinely conducted directly over wildfire smoke canopies? "The European Union is getting nervous about atmosphere altering geoengineering". Texas is in meltdown mode, Florida is now superheating, California is being baked and more massive hail hammered Colorado. Warnings are being sent out about the Yellowstone supervolcano, have the controllers scheduled it to erupt? We are now being told that an unexpectedly soon solar maximum is going to take out satellites, power grids and internet, later this year. Is there more to the story? Oceans are superheating and dying, fisheries are collapsing along with flash drought killing crops. How soon till store shelves empty out and chaos erupts?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington

